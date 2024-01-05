Can we anticipate Gabriel Vilardi finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Vilardi stats and insights

Vilardi has scored in seven of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 16.3% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Vilardi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Sharks 1 1 0 14:40 Away W 2-1 1/2/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 17:14 Home W 4-2 12/31/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:34 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:13 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 19:19 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 15:38 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 21:15 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 16:47 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 4 1 3 16:52 Away W 5-2

Jets vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

