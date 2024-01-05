Will Dylan DeMelo Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 5?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Dylan DeMelo a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
DeMelo stats and insights
- DeMelo has scored in one of 37 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- DeMelo's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
DeMelo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|23:46
|Away
|W 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:33
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:51
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:01
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:39
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|25:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|25:41
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Away
|W 5-2
Jets vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
