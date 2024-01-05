When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Cole Perfetti light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

In 10 of 37 games this season, Perfetti has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.

Perfetti averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Perfetti recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 16:16 Away W 2-1 1/2/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 16:25 Home W 4-2 12/31/2023 Wild 1 0 1 9:52 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:05 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:28 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:54 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:42 Away W 5-2

Jets vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

