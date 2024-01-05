Will Cole Perfetti Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 5?
When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Cole Perfetti light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Perfetti stats and insights
- In 10 of 37 games this season, Perfetti has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.
- Perfetti averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Perfetti recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|W 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:25
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|9:52
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:05
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|13:28
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|13:54
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 5-2
Jets vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
