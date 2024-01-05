Bowman County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Bowman County, North Dakota is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bowman County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowman County High School at Hettinger-Scranton COOP
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Scranton, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
