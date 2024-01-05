Can we anticipate Axel Jonsson-Fjallby finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights

Jonsson-Fjallby has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (zero shots).

Jonsson-Fjallby has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Jonsson-Fjallby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 9:22 Away W 2-1 1/2/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-2 12/31/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:47 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 1 1 0 8:32 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 8:45 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:39 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 10:47 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:18 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:14 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:58 Away W 5-2

Jets vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

