Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 5?
Can we anticipate Axel Jonsson-Fjallby finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights
- Jonsson-Fjallby has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (zero shots).
- Jonsson-Fjallby has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Jonsson-Fjallby recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:22
|Away
|W 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|8:32
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|8:45
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|10:47
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|6:18
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|6:58
|Away
|W 5-2
Jets vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
