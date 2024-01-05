The Houston Rockets and Anthony Edwards will meet when the Rockets (17-15) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) at Toyota Center on Friday, January 5 beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSN

Space City Home Network and BSN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center

Anthony Edwards vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Edwards Alperen Sengun Total Fantasy Pts 1235.8 1331.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.2 41.6 Fantasy Rank 18 17

Anthony Edwards vs. Alperen Sengun Insights

Anthony Edwards & the Timberwolves

Edwards puts up 26.6 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Timberwolves have a +165 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. They're putting up 112.8 points per game to rank 24th in the league and are giving up 107.8 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

Minnesota is 16th in the NBA at 43.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 more than the 40.9 its opponents average.

The Timberwolves hit 12 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 38.1% rate (fifth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make while shooting 34.2% from deep.

Minnesota has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 14.5 (26th in NBA play) while forcing 13.3 (13th in the league).

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun averages 21.5 points, 9.0 boards and 5.2 assists, making 54.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Rockets put up 113 points per game (22nd in league) while giving up 109.6 per outing (second in NBA). They have a +111 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Houston wins the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. It records 45.1 rebounds per game, sixth in the league, while its opponents grab 43.6.

The Rockets connect on 12.6 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 37% rate (14th in NBA), compared to the 11.6 their opponents make, shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

Houston forces 12.6 turnovers per game (22nd in league) while committing 12.5 (eighth in NBA).

Anthony Edwards vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Edwards Alperen Sengun Plus/Minus Per Game 6.5 4.0 Usage Percentage 33.2% 27.6% True Shooting Pct 58.4% 60.4% Total Rebound Pct 8.7% 15.4% Assist Pct 24.9% 27.8%

