Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves match up versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Edwards, in his last game (January 3 loss against the Pelicans), produced 35 points and five assists.

Below we will break down Edwards' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 26.6 32.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 5.0 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.9 PRA -- 37 42.6 PR -- 31.9 37.7 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.4



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Edwards has made 9.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 20.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 19.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Edwards' opponents, the Rockets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.0 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Conceding 109.6 points per game, the Rockets are the second-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Rockets are ranked 18th in the NBA, giving up 43.6 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Rockets are No. 1 in the league, allowing 23.5 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets have allowed 11.6 makes per game, seventh in the league.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 37 31 3 5 6 1 4 1/21/2023 41 44 6 4 8 3 3 1/8/2023 37 21 4 3 3 2 1 11/5/2022 33 19 2 3 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.