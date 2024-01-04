Wild vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild (16-16-4) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) at home on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.
Wild vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-135)
|Wild (+115)
|6
|Lightning (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won three, or 17.6%, of the 17 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Minnesota has entered six games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 1-5 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Wild.
- Minnesota has played 20 games this season with over 6 goals.
Wild vs Lightning Additional Info
Wild vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|126 (7th)
|Goals
|108 (23rd)
|135 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|114 (15th)
|37 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (20th)
|22 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|34 (30th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- The Wild went 6-4-0 over its most recent 10 games, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- Four of Minnesota's last 10 games have hit the over.
- The Wild total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 8.1 goals, 0.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Wild's 108 total goals (three per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- The Wild have given up 114 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 15th.
- They have a -6 goal differential, which ranks 20th in the league.
