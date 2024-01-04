The Tampa Bay Lightning will travel to face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, January 4, with the Wild having lost three consecutive games.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

Wild vs Lightning Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 114 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 15th in the NHL.

The Wild's 108 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Wild have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 34 13 21 34 36 11 0% Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Joel Eriksson Ek 36 15 10 25 8 17 49.3% Marco Rossi 36 11 12 23 13 15 41.7% Matthew Boldy 29 11 10 21 22 24 37.1%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 135 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.

The Lightning score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (126 total, 3.2 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players