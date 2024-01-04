The Minnesota Wild (16-16-4) will be monitoring nine players on the injury report, including Mats Zuccarello, heading into a Thursday, January 4 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) at Xcel Energy Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mats Zuccarello RW Out Upper Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Vinni Lettieri C Out Lower Body Kirill Kaprizov LW Out Upper Body Marcus Foligno LW Questionable Lower Body Filip Gustavsson G Out Lower Body Jonas Brodin D Out Upper Body Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mikhail Sergachev D Questionable Lower Body

Wild vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights

The Wild have 108 goals this season (three per game), 23rd in the NHL.

Minnesota has allowed 114 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in the league.

With a goal differential of -6, they are 20th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

Tampa Bay's 126 total goals (3.2 per game) rank sixth in the league.

Their -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

