If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Ward County, North Dakota, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ward County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kenmare High School at Glenburn High School

Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on January 4

7:10 PM CT on January 4 Location: Glenburn, ND

Glenburn, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Beulah High School at Des Lacs-Burlington High School