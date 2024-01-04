Vladislav Namestnikov and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at SAP Center at San Jose. Prop bets for Namestnikov are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Vladislav Namestnikov vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Namestnikov Season Stats Insights

Namestnikov has averaged 13:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +18).

Namestnikov has a goal in four games this year through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 16 of 33 games this season, Namestnikov has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Namestnikov has had an assist in a game 13 times this year over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Namestnikov has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Namestnikov has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Namestnikov Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 155 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-77).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 33 Games 6 20 Points 0 4 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

