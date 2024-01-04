Should you wager on Vladislav Namestnikov to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Namestnikov stats and insights

  • Namestnikov has scored in four of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Namestnikov's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 155 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Namestnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Lightning 3 0 3 16:35 Home W 4-2
12/31/2023 Wild 1 1 0 13:20 Away W 3-2
12/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:09 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 2-1 OT
12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:25 Home W 5-1
12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 5-2
12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:50 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:31 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:01 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.