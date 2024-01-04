Rolette County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Rolette County, North Dakota. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rolette County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. John High School at North Prairie Cougars - Rolla High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Rolla, ND
- Conference: B Region 4 District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.