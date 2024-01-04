Renville County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Renville County, North Dakota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Renville County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kenmare High School at Glenburn High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Glenburn, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
