When the Minnesota Wild play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Patrick Maroon find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500

Maroon stats and insights

Maroon has scored in four of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

Maroon has no points on the power play.

Maroon's shooting percentage is 8.9%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 135 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Maroon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flames 1 1 0 15:11 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:53 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:40 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:04 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:24 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:27 Home W 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

