The Denver Nuggets (24-11) hope to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on January 4, 2024.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

In games Denver shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 21-4 overall.

The Nuggets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank second.

The Nuggets score just 1.2 fewer points per game (115.1) than the Warriors give up (116.3).

Denver is 14-3 when scoring more than 116.3 points.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 45.9% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Golden State has a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Warriors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 11th.

The Warriors' 116.9 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Golden State is 14-11 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are posting 119.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.3 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (110.6).

Denver cedes 109.7 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 109.8 away from home.

When playing at home, the Nuggets are averaging 2.2 more treys per game (13.2) than in away games (11). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (39.4%) compared to in road games (36.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors put up fewer points per game at home (115.8) than away (118.3), but also allow fewer at home (115.8) than away (116.9).

In 2023-24 Golden State is conceding 1.1 fewer points per game at home (115.8) than on the road (116.9).

This season the Warriors are averaging more assists at home (28.4 per game) than on the road (27.5).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Knee Reggie Jackson Questionable Calf

Warriors Injuries