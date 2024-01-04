The Winnipeg Jets, Nino Niederreiter included, will meet the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Niederreiter interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Niederreiter has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 15:15 on the ice per game.

In eight of 36 games this year, Niederreiter has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Niederreiter has a point in 14 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points six times.

Niederreiter has an assist in nine of 36 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Niederreiter goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Niederreiter going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 155 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's -77 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 7 22 Points 8 12 Goals 6 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.