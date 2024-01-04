Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Niederreiter stats and insights

Niederreiter has scored in eight of 36 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 155 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Niederreiter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 14:46 Home W 4-2 12/31/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:31 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 2 2 0 14:28 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:23 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 3 2 1 15:47 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:23 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:07 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 2-1

Jets vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

