Nikolaj Ehlers will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Winnipeg Jets meet the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Thinking about a wager on Ehlers? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers' plus-minus this season, in 16:24 per game on the ice, is +17.

In Ehlers' 36 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Ehlers has a point in 19 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points six times.

In 13 of 36 games this year, Ehlers has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Ehlers goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Ehlers going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 155 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-77) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 4 27 Points 2 12 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.