Nelson County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Nelson County, North Dakota today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Nelson County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dakota Prairie High School at Devils Lake High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 3
- Location: Devils Lake, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Larimore High School at Dakota Prairie High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Petersburg, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
