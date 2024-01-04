The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Nate Schmidt score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmidt stats and insights

Schmidt is yet to score through 30 games this season.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

Schmidt has picked up two assists on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 155 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Schmidt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:58 Home W 4-2 12/31/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:54 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:33 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 2-1

Jets vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.