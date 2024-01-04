Matthew Boldy and the Minnesota Wild will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Considering a bet on Boldy? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Matthew Boldy vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Boldy has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 14:35 on the ice per game.

Boldy has scored a goal in 10 of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Boldy has a point in 17 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In nine of 29 games this season, Boldy has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Boldy's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Boldy Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 135 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 29 Games 2 21 Points 3 11 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

