The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Boldy score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Boldy stats and insights

  • In 10 of 29 games this season, Boldy has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • Boldy has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
  • Boldy averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 135 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Boldy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 22:02 Home L 3-1
12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 3-2
12/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:44 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:43 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:13 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:39 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:16 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:35 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

