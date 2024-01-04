Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets will play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. If you're thinking about a bet on Scheifele against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Mark Scheifele vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Scheifele has averaged 20:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +14.

Scheifele has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 36 games played, including multiple goals once.

Scheifele has a point in 23 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Scheifele has an assist in 16 of 36 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability that Scheifele goes over his points over/under is 70.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 155 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-77).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 4 36 Points 2 12 Goals 1 24 Assists 1

