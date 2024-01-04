On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Mark Scheifele going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Scheifele stats and insights

Scheifele has scored in 11 of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Scheifele has picked up four goals and five assists on the power play.

Scheifele's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 155 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Scheifele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 21:45 Home W 4-2 12/31/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:29 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:57 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 19:09 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 17:49 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:19 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:53 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 3 2 1 18:48 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.