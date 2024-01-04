Will Mark Scheifele Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 4?
On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Mark Scheifele going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Scheifele stats and insights
- Scheifele has scored in 11 of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Scheifele has picked up four goals and five assists on the power play.
- Scheifele's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are conceding 155 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Scheifele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:45
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:57
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|19:09
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|17:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|18:53
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|3
|2
|1
|18:48
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Away
|L 2-1
Jets vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
