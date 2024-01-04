The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Joshua Morrissey light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Morrissey stats and insights

Morrissey has scored in six of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted seven of them.

Morrissey has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 6.6% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 155 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Morrissey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 20:32 Home W 4-2 12/31/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:48 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:57 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 24:52 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 24:40 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:02 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:29 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 21:37 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:41 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:23 Away L 2-1

Jets vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

