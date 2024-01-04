Joshua Morrissey will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks meet at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Looking to wager on Morrissey's props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

Morrissey's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:16 per game on the ice, is +23.

Morrissey has a goal in six games this year through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Morrissey has a point in 19 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points nine times.

Morrissey has an assist in 17 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Morrissey's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Morrissey has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 155 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-77).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 4 30 Points 4 6 Goals 1 24 Assists 3

