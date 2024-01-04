On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Joel Eriksson Ek going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

In 14 of 36 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

Eriksson Ek has picked up seven goals and one assist on the power play.

Eriksson Ek averages 3.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 135 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 24:26 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:55 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:40 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:11 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:16 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:22 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:48 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:05 Home W 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

