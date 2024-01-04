Player prop bet options for Mark Scheifele, Tomas Hertl and others are listed when the Winnipeg Jets visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Jets vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Scheifele, who has scored 36 points in 36 games (12 goals and 24 assists).

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 31 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Dec. 30 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 22 0 2 2 3

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Joshua Morrissey is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) to the team.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Dec. 30 0 1 1 0 at Blackhawks Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Bruins Dec. 22 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Hertl drives the offense for San Jose with 28 points (0.7 per game), with 13 goals and 15 assists in 37 games (playing 20:21 per game).

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Jan. 2 0 0 0 3 at Avalanche Dec. 31 1 0 1 1 vs. Oilers Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 at Kings Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 at Canucks Dec. 23 1 0 1 1

Mikael Granlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Mikael Granlund has racked up 25 points this season, with four goals and 21 assists.

Granlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Jan. 2 0 1 1 2 at Avalanche Dec. 31 0 1 1 1 vs. Oilers Dec. 28 0 0 0 0 at Kings Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Dec. 23 1 1 2 4

