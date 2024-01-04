Two streaking squads meet when the Winnipeg Jets (23-9-4) go on the road to play the San Jose Sharks (9-26-3) at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA. The Jets have won three in a row, while the Sharks are on a nine-game losing streak.

Jets vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-250) Sharks (+200) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have a 16-5 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Winnipeg has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

The Jets have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Winnipeg's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 20 times.

Jets vs Sharks Additional Info

Jets vs. Sharks Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 121 (11th) Goals 78 (32nd) 89 (2nd) Goals Allowed 155 (32nd) 19 (23rd) Power Play Goals 19 (23rd) 28 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 35 (32nd)

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 7-1-2 overall.

Four of Winnipeg's past 10 contests hit the over.

The Jets and their opponents have combined to score 6 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Jets have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their season average.

The Jets' 3.4 average goals per game add up to 121 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Jets have allowed the second-fewest goals in league action this season, 89 (just 2.5 per game).

The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +32.

