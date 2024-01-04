Jets vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Two streaking squads meet when the Winnipeg Jets (23-9-4) go on the road to play the San Jose Sharks (9-26-3) at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA. The Jets have won three in a row, while the Sharks are on a nine-game losing streak.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jets vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-250)
|Sharks (+200)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have a 16-5 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Winnipeg has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.
- The Jets have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Winnipeg's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 20 times.
Jets vs Sharks Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets vs. Sharks Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|121 (11th)
|Goals
|78 (32nd)
|89 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|155 (32nd)
|19 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (23rd)
|28 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|35 (32nd)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Winnipeg has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 7-1-2 overall.
- Four of Winnipeg's past 10 contests hit the over.
- The Jets and their opponents have combined to score 6 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Jets have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Jets' 3.4 average goals per game add up to 121 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Jets have allowed the second-fewest goals in league action this season, 89 (just 2.5 per game).
- The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +32.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.