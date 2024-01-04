Mark Scheifele and Tomas Hertl are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Winnipeg Jets meet the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday, January 4 at 10:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jets vs. Sharks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Winnipeg, Scheifele has 36 points in 36 games (12 goals, 24 assists).

Joshua Morrissey has picked up 30 points (0.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding 24 assists.

Kyle Connor's total of 29 points is via 17 goals and 12 assists.

In nine games, Laurent Brossoit's record is 5-3-1. He has conceded 22 goals (2.44 goals against average) and has recorded 229 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl's 13 goals and 15 assists in 37 contests give him 28 points on the season.

Mikael Granlund has made a major impact for San Jose this season with 25 points (four goals and 21 assists).

This season, Fabian Zetterlund has 11 goals and five assists for Winnipeg.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has an .897 save percentage (47th in the league), with 522 total saves, while giving up 59 goals (3.6 goals against average). He has compiled a 5-11-1 record between the posts for San Jose this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 11th 3.36 Goals Scored 2.05 32nd 2nd 2.47 Goals Allowed 4.08 32nd 13th 31.1 Shots 25.3 32nd 6th 28.9 Shots Allowed 35.5 31st 24th 16.81% Power Play % 19% 19th 27th 73.83% Penalty Kill % 73.48% 28th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.