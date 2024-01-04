Jets vs. Sharks January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Mark Scheifele and Tomas Hertl are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Winnipeg Jets meet the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday, January 4 at 10:30 PM ET.
Jets vs. Sharks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-250)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-CA
Jets Players to Watch
- One of the major offensive players this season for Winnipeg, Scheifele has 36 points in 36 games (12 goals, 24 assists).
- Joshua Morrissey has picked up 30 points (0.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding 24 assists.
- Kyle Connor's total of 29 points is via 17 goals and 12 assists.
- In nine games, Laurent Brossoit's record is 5-3-1. He has conceded 22 goals (2.44 goals against average) and has recorded 229 saves.
Sharks Players to Watch
- Hertl's 13 goals and 15 assists in 37 contests give him 28 points on the season.
- Mikael Granlund has made a major impact for San Jose this season with 25 points (four goals and 21 assists).
- This season, Fabian Zetterlund has 11 goals and five assists for Winnipeg.
- In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has an .897 save percentage (47th in the league), with 522 total saves, while giving up 59 goals (3.6 goals against average). He has compiled a 5-11-1 record between the posts for San Jose this season.
Jets vs. Sharks Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|11th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|2.05
|32nd
|2nd
|2.47
|Goals Allowed
|4.08
|32nd
|13th
|31.1
|Shots
|25.3
|32nd
|6th
|28.9
|Shots Allowed
|35.5
|31st
|24th
|16.81%
|Power Play %
|19%
|19th
|27th
|73.83%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.48%
|28th
