A pair of streaking squads face off when the Winnipeg Jets (23-9-4) visit the San Jose Sharks (9-26-3) at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA. The Jets have won three straight, but the Sharks are on a nine-game losing streak.

The Jets' offense has put up 36 goals in their last 10 games, while giving up 20 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that span have netted four power-play goals (14.3%). They are 7-1-2 in those games.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's contest.

Jets vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Jets 4, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-250)

Jets (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Sharks Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a 23-9-4 record overall, with a 2-4-6 record in games that have needed overtime.

In the 11 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-3-3 record (good for 13 points).

In the four games this season the Jets registered only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Winnipeg has finished 1-3-2 in the six games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering four points).

The Jets are 22-2-1 in the 25 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 45 points).

In the 11 games when Winnipeg has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 7-4-0 to register 14 points.

In the 22 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 11-7-4 (26 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 12-2-0 to record 24 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 11th 3.36 Goals Scored 2.05 32nd 2nd 2.47 Goals Allowed 4.08 32nd 13th 31.1 Shots 25.3 32nd 6th 28.9 Shots Allowed 35.5 31st 24th 16.81% Power Play % 19% 19th 27th 73.83% Penalty Kill % 73.48% 28th

Jets vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

