Jets vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
A pair of streaking squads face off when the Winnipeg Jets (23-9-4) visit the San Jose Sharks (9-26-3) at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA. The Jets have won three straight, but the Sharks are on a nine-game losing streak.
The Jets' offense has put up 36 goals in their last 10 games, while giving up 20 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that span have netted four power-play goals (14.3%). They are 7-1-2 in those games.
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's contest.
Jets vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Jets 4, Sharks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-250)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Sharks Additional Info
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets have a 23-9-4 record overall, with a 2-4-6 record in games that have needed overtime.
- In the 11 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-3-3 record (good for 13 points).
- In the four games this season the Jets registered only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.
- Winnipeg has finished 1-3-2 in the six games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering four points).
- The Jets are 22-2-1 in the 25 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 45 points).
- In the 11 games when Winnipeg has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 7-4-0 to register 14 points.
- In the 22 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 11-7-4 (26 points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 12-2-0 to record 24 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|11th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|2.05
|32nd
|2nd
|2.47
|Goals Allowed
|4.08
|32nd
|13th
|31.1
|Shots
|25.3
|32nd
|6th
|28.9
|Shots Allowed
|35.5
|31st
|24th
|16.81%
|Power Play %
|19%
|19th
|27th
|73.83%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.48%
|28th
Jets vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
