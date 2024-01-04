The Winnipeg Jets (23-9-4) are heavily favored (-250 moneyline odds to win) when they go on the road for a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (9-26-3), who have +200 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

Jets vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Jets vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Jets vs. Sharks Betting Trends

San Jose's games this season have had more than 6 goals 19 of 38 times.

In the 21 times this season the Jets have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 16-5 in those games.

This season the Sharks have nine wins in the 38 games in which they've been an underdog.

Winnipeg has been a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.

San Jose is 5-22 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 6-4 4-4-2 6.0 3.60 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.60 2.00 4 14.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-9-0 2-6 4-5-1 6.4 1.60 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-9-0 1.60 3.70 5 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-9 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

