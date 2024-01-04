How to Watch the Jets vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two clubs on runs will collide when the Winnipeg Jets (three consecutive victories) visit the San Jose Sharks (nine straight losses) on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose.
You can see the Jets attempt to beat the Sharks on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Jets vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|Jets
|2-1 SJ
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 89 total goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank second.
- The Jets' 121 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Jets are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Jets have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|36
|12
|24
|36
|9
|20
|50.1%
|Joshua Morrissey
|36
|6
|24
|30
|28
|19
|-
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|36
|12
|15
|27
|17
|15
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|36
|10
|13
|23
|6
|11
|32.6%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks' total of 155 goals given up (4.1 per game) is 32nd in the NHL.
- With 78 goals (2.0 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Sharks have gone 1-9-0 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 16 goals during that time.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|37
|13
|15
|28
|12
|25
|56.5%
|Mikael Granlund
|31
|4
|21
|25
|13
|19
|49.7%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|38
|11
|5
|16
|12
|16
|44%
|William Eklund
|37
|7
|9
|16
|12
|13
|30.3%
|Mike Hoffman
|37
|8
|5
|13
|7
|19
|40.9%
