Two clubs on runs will collide when the Winnipeg Jets (three consecutive victories) visit the San Jose Sharks (nine straight losses) on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Jets vs Sharks Additional Info

Jets vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/12/2023 Sharks Jets 2-1 SJ

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 89 total goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank second.

The Jets' 121 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Jets are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mark Scheifele 36 12 24 36 9 20 50.1% Joshua Morrissey 36 6 24 30 28 19 - Kyle Connor 26 17 12 29 12 12 33.3% Nikolaj Ehlers 36 12 15 27 17 15 20% Cole Perfetti 36 10 13 23 6 11 32.6%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 155 goals given up (4.1 per game) is 32nd in the NHL.

With 78 goals (2.0 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Sharks have gone 1-9-0 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 16 goals during that time.

Sharks Key Players