The Winnipeg Jets' (23-9-4) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Thursday, January 4 game against the San Jose Sharks (9-26-3) at SAP Center at San Jose, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Kyle Connor LW Out Knee Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder David Gustafsson C Out Lower Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jacob MacDonald D Out Undisclosed Matt Benning D Out Lower Body Nico Sturm C Out Mid-Body Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Givani Smith RW Out Lower Body

Jets vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Jets Season Insights

The Jets score the 10th-most goals in the league (121 total, 3.4 per game).

It has the league's third-best goal differential at +32.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks' 78 goals on the season (2.0 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

San Jose gives up 4.1 goals per game (155 total), which ranks 32nd in the league.

They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -77.

Jets vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-250) Sharks (+200) 6

