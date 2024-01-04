Jets vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - January 4
The Winnipeg Jets' (23-9-4) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Thursday, January 4 game against the San Jose Sharks (9-26-3) at SAP Center at San Jose, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Kyle Connor
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|David Gustafsson
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jacob MacDonald
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Matt Benning
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Sturm
|C
|Out
|Mid-Body
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Givani Smith
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Jets vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: San Jose, California
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets score the 10th-most goals in the league (121 total, 3.4 per game).
- It has the league's third-best goal differential at +32.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks' 78 goals on the season (2.0 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- San Jose gives up 4.1 goals per game (155 total), which ranks 32nd in the league.
- They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -77.
Jets vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-250)
|Sharks (+200)
|6
