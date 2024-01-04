Gabriel Vilardi and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Prop bets for Vilardi in that upcoming Jets-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Vilardi Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Vilardi has a plus-minus of +13, while averaging 17:05 on the ice per game.

In six of 18 games this year, Vilardi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Vilardi has a point in eight games this year (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

Vilardi has an assist in five of 18 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Vilardi hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Vilardi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 155 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -77 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 18 Games 4 15 Points 2 7 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

