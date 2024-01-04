The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

DeMelo stats and insights

  • In one of 36 games this season, DeMelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • DeMelo's shooting percentage is 3.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 155 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

DeMelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 4-2
12/31/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:33 Away W 3-2
12/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:51 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:01 Away L 2-1 OT
12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:39 Home W 5-1
12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 25:54 Home W 5-2
12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 25:41 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:38 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:34 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:21 Away L 2-1

Jets vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

