The Winnipeg Jets, with Cole Perfetti, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Looking to bet on Perfetti's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Cole Perfetti vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

Perfetti has averaged 14:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

Perfetti has a goal in 10 games this season through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 21 of 36 games this year, Perfetti has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In 12 of 36 games this year, Perfetti has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Perfetti goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Perfetti has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 155 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-77).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 1 23 Points 0 10 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

