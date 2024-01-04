The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Cole Perfetti light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perfetti stats and insights

  • In 10 of 36 games this season, Perfetti has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Perfetti averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 155 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Perfetti recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 16:25 Home W 4-2
12/31/2023 Wild 1 0 1 9:52 Away W 3-2
12/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 2-1 OT
12/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:05 Home W 5-1
12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:28 Home W 5-2
12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:54 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:42 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.