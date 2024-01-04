Will Brenden Dillon Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 4?
When the Winnipeg Jets play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Brenden Dillon light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Dillon stats and insights
- Dillon has scored in four of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- Dillon has zero points on the power play.
- Dillon's shooting percentage is 15.6%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 155 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Dillon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:07
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:32
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|22:02
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 2-1
Jets vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
