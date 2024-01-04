When the Winnipeg Jets take on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, Jonsson-Fjallby has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (zero shots).

Jonsson-Fjallby has no points on the power play.

Jonsson-Fjallby's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 155 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Jonsson-Fjallby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-2 12/31/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:47 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 1 1 0 8:32 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 8:45 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:39 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 10:47 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:18 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:14 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:58 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 11:11 Away W 4-2

Jets vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

