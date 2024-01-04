Alex Iafallo and the Winnipeg Jets will play on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Does a bet on Iafallo intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex Iafallo vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo's plus-minus this season, in 16:31 per game on the ice, is -1.

Iafallo has scored a goal in six of 36 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Iafallo has a point in 10 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In six of 36 games this season, Iafallo has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Iafallo's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Iafallo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 155 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-77).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 3 17 Points 1 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

