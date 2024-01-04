Will Alex Iafallo Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 4?
Can we anticipate Alex Iafallo scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Iafallo stats and insights
- Iafallo has scored in six of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- On the power play, Iafallo has accumulated two goals and three assists.
- He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 155 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Iafallo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|17:49
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|19:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|13:58
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Away
|L 2-1
Jets vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
