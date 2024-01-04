Can we anticipate Alex Iafallo scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Iafallo stats and insights

  • Iafallo has scored in six of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • On the power play, Iafallo has accumulated two goals and three assists.
  • He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 155 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Iafallo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 17:49 Home W 4-2
12/31/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 3-2
12/30/2023 Wild 1 1 0 19:16 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 2-1 OT
12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 5-1
12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 5-2
12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 13:58 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:54 Away L 2-1

Jets vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

