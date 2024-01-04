Adam Lowry will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks play on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Lowry's props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Adam Lowry vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Lowry has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 15:50 on the ice per game.

Lowry has scored a goal in six of 36 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 15 of 36 games this season, Lowry has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In nine of 36 games this season, Lowry has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Lowry has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lowry going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Lowry Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 155 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-77).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 4 17 Points 2 7 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

