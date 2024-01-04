Will Adam Lowry Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 4?
Will Adam Lowry find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets take on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Adam Lowry score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Lowry stats and insights
- Lowry has scored in six of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- Lowry has no points on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 155 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Lowry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|15:22
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|17:07
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|15:59
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:05
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|L 2-1
Jets vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
