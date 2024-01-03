The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) are heavily favored (-15.5) to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's point total is 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -15.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs Fresno State Betting Records & Stats

The Aztecs' ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

San Diego State has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2000.

The Aztecs have a 95.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Fresno State has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +850 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Fresno State has a 10.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 6 60% 77.7 149.1 66.9 139.1 141 Fresno State 8 72.7% 71.4 149.1 72.2 139.1 138.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional San Diego State vs Fresno State Insights & Trends

The 77.7 points per game the Aztecs put up are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (72.2).

San Diego State has a 4-3 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall when scoring more than 72.2 points.

The Bulldogs average only 4.5 more points per game (71.4) than the Aztecs allow (66.9).

When it scores more than 66.9 points, Fresno State is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 4-6-0 0-0 6-4-0 Fresno State 4-7-0 0-0 8-3-0

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego State Fresno State 15-1 Home Record 7-7 8-2 Away Record 4-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.4 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.