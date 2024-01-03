The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-7) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Northern Colorado Bears (6-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network. The matchup's over/under is 150.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Dakota vs. Northern Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Dakota -1.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota Betting Records & Stats

North Dakota's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points three times.

North Dakota has an average total of 142.5 in its outings this year, 8.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Fightin' Hawks have gone 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Both North Dakota and Northern Colorado have covered the spread 40% of the time this season, resulting in a 4-6-0 ATS record for the Fightin' Hawks and a 4-6-0 tally for the Bears.

North Dakota vs. Northern Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Dakota 3 30% 72.3 150.5 70.2 147.3 146.1 Northern Colorado 5 50% 78.2 150.5 77.1 147.3 148.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Dakota Insights & Trends

The Fightin' Hawks score just 4.8 fewer points per game (72.3) than the Bears allow (77.1).

North Dakota has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 77.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Dakota vs. Northern Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Dakota 4-6-0 1-2 3-7-0 Northern Colorado 4-6-0 3-3 7-3-0

North Dakota vs. Northern Colorado Home/Away Splits

North Dakota Northern Colorado 4-2 Home Record 4-1 2-5 Away Record 1-4 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 78.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.6 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.