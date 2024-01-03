The Idaho State Bengals (4-7) carry a three-game skid into a home matchup with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-10), who have lost five straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

North Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho TV: ESPN+

North Dakota vs. Idaho State Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Hawks' 62.7 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 61.6 the Bengals allow.

North Dakota is 3-2 when it scores more than 61.6 points.

Idaho State's record is 3-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.

The 57.5 points per game the Bengals record are 14.1 fewer points than the Fighting Hawks give up (71.6).

When Idaho State puts up more than 71.6 points, it is 1-1.

North Dakota has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 57.5 points.

This season the Bengals are shooting 36.9% from the field, 5.0% lower than the Fighting Hawks concede.

The Fighting Hawks make 38.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% more than the Bengals' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Dakota Leaders

Kacie Borowicz: 21.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

21.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Nakiyah Hurst: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50)

10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50) Sammiyah Hoskin: 5.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

5.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Kiera Pemberton: 8.7 PTS, 57.1 FG%

8.7 PTS, 57.1 FG% Rakiyah Beal: 4.7 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

North Dakota Schedule