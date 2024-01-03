The Montana State Bobcats (7-6) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the North Dakota State Bison (6-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Worthington Arena. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota State vs. Montana State Scoring Comparison

The Bison's 72.2 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 58.9 the Bobcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.9 points, North Dakota State is 6-3.

Montana State's record is 7-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.2 points.

The 61.4 points per game the Bobcats record are 8.9 fewer points than the Bison allow (70.3).

Montana State is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.3 points.

When North Dakota State gives up fewer than 61.4 points, it is 3-0.

The Bobcats are making 38.4% of their shots from the field, 7.0% lower than the Bison concede to opponents (45.4%).

The Bison make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Bobcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Dakota State Leaders

Elle Evans: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)

12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66) Heaven Hamling: 13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.9 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76)

13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.9 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76) Abbie Draper: 8.7 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

8.7 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Abby Krzewinski: 8.3 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

8.3 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Avery Koenen: 5.2 PTS, 35.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota State Schedule