How to Watch the North Dakota State vs. Montana State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Montana State Bobcats (7-6) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the North Dakota State Bison (6-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Worthington Arena. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
North Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Dakota State vs. Montana State Scoring Comparison
- The Bison's 72.2 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 58.9 the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 58.9 points, North Dakota State is 6-3.
- Montana State's record is 7-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.2 points.
- The 61.4 points per game the Bobcats record are 8.9 fewer points than the Bison allow (70.3).
- Montana State is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.3 points.
- When North Dakota State gives up fewer than 61.4 points, it is 3-0.
- The Bobcats are making 38.4% of their shots from the field, 7.0% lower than the Bison concede to opponents (45.4%).
- The Bison make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Bobcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
North Dakota State Leaders
- Elle Evans: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)
- Heaven Hamling: 13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.9 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76)
- Abbie Draper: 8.7 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Abby Krzewinski: 8.3 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
- Avery Koenen: 5.2 PTS, 35.2 FG%
North Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 89-59
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 67-57
|Scheels Center
|12/29/2023
|@ South Dakota
|W 84-69
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|1/6/2024
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Scheels Center
|1/11/2024
|UMKC
|-
|Scheels Center
