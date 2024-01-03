The Montana State Bobcats (7-6) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the North Dakota State Bison (6-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Worthington Arena. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota State vs. Montana State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bison's 72.2 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 58.9 the Bobcats allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 58.9 points, North Dakota State is 6-3.
  • Montana State's record is 7-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.2 points.
  • The 61.4 points per game the Bobcats record are 8.9 fewer points than the Bison allow (70.3).
  • Montana State is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.3 points.
  • When North Dakota State gives up fewer than 61.4 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Bobcats are making 38.4% of their shots from the field, 7.0% lower than the Bison concede to opponents (45.4%).
  • The Bison make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Bobcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Dakota State Leaders

  • Elle Evans: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)
  • Heaven Hamling: 13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.9 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76)
  • Abbie Draper: 8.7 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Abby Krzewinski: 8.3 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
  • Avery Koenen: 5.2 PTS, 35.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Iowa State L 89-59 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/20/2023 Central Michigan W 67-57 Scheels Center
12/29/2023 @ South Dakota W 84-69 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/3/2024 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena
1/6/2024 Northern Arizona - Scheels Center
1/11/2024 UMKC - Scheels Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.